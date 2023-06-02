Nigeria: Solving insecurity a litmus test for Tinubu administration

Armed State Security Service officials on 30 May cordoned off the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and prevented staff of the agency from gaining access to the building, with the secret police saying they were reclaiming possession of the property.
“It is, sadly, an indication of how things will go depending on how the Tinubu administration responds,” Kabir Adamu, a security expert, tells The Africa Report.
