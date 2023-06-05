accomplices and recruits

EXCLUSIVE: DRC’s Fortunat Biselele reveals the truth about the ‘Foka affair’

By Jeune Afrique

Posted on June 5, 2023

Fortunat Biselele, a former adviser to Félix Tshisekedi, is due to appear in court on 6 June, charged with “treason, undermining state security and spreading fake news”. We were given access to the transcripts of his interrogations, where much is revealed about his interview with journalist Alain Foka.

Incarcerated in Makala Prison since 20 January, Fortunat Biselele, known as ‘Bifort’, was one of Félix Tshisekedi’s closest confidants until he was ousted from the presidential office. A private adviser to the head of state from the outset of his term in office, he was the man who handled sensitive missions. His arrest came as a bombshell. At the time, it was difficult to understand the charges against Tshisekedi’s discreet right-hand man, who was known for his close contacts with Kigali.

