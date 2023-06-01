Nigeria’s opposition should abandon bid to overturn Tinubu’s election, says Lai Mohammed

The presidential election tribunal will have to assess the significance of multiple documents pointing to discrepancies between the voting tallies at each of the more than 176,000 polling stations and the official collated results announced in the 36 state capitals and in Abuja.

A close ally of presidents Bola Tinubu and Muhammadu Buhari, Mohammed is a stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and says the election result will stand.

The day after Tinubu’s inauguration on 29 May, the presidential election tribunal resumed hearing petitions from Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidates from the opposition Labour Party and People’s Democratic Party. Obi and Atiku are trying to get the presidential elections on 25 March annulled and a fresh vote organised.

180 days to conclude hearings

The tribunal has 180 days from when the opposition parties delivered their