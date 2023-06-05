Long game

Côte d’Ivoire: President Ouattara impatient with Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré

By The Africa Report, The Africa Report

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 5, 2023 07:43

© Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, April 27, 2023 in Abidjan. ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP
Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, April 27, 2023 in Abidjan. ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP

The Ivorian head of state wants to resume joint operations with Burkina Faso, but for now, Ouagadougou’s transitional president is using delaying tactics.

Ivorian authorities are getting impatient as joint operations with the Burkinabe army are slow to resume. Abidjan wants to step up the exchange of information and once again pressed Ouagadougou on the matter last April. The junta has asked the Ivorians to be patient, as they continue to reorganise their armed forces.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Kenya’s President William Ruto speaks during a press conference at State House, in Nairobi, on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)

questions raised

Kenya: Ruto sacks top health officials for alleged connection to mosquito net tender scandal Kenya’s Health minister Susan Nakhumicha is in the hot seat after the Sh3.7bn mosquito net tender supply scandal hit her ministry.
© Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speak to the media at a joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)

diplomatic activism

Premium badgeHow Erdogan turned Turkey into a key player in Africa via economy, religion, arms… Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose re-election on 28 May was predicted by many observers, has turned his country into a major player acros...
© Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP)

russian headache

Premium badgeBRICS ministers meeting leaves South Africa in choppy waters over Putin’s possible attendance The mystery over whether Russia’s Vladimir Putin will be present for the summit in August overshadowed the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Cape Tow...
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa attends a rally against Western sanctions in Harare

settling scores

Premium badgeZimbabwe: New law to have ‘chilling effect’ on opposition A draconian new law in Zimbabwe further closes down space for the opposition.