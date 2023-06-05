Côte d’Ivoire: President Ouattara impatient with Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré

Ivorian authorities are getting impatient as joint operations with the Burkinabe army are slow to resume. Abidjan wants to step up the exchange of information and once again pressed Ouagadougou on the matter last April. The junta has asked the Ivorians to be patient, as they continue to reorganise their armed forces.

