‘cutting-edge’

AfDB aims to unlock hybrid capital potential to bridge financing gap

By Yara Rizk

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 7, 2023 08:41

© Head of AfDB Akinwumi Adesina (AfDB) 2018 Photo by ddp/pool/Schmidt/action press/REX/Shutterstock
Head of AfDB Akinwumi Adesina (AfDB) 2018 Photo by ddp/pool/Schmidt/action press/REX/Shutterstock

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is introducing new hybrid capital instruments to help the continent bridge its financing gap, says Hassatou Diop N’Sele, the pan-African lender’s CFO and vice president of finance.

“In Africa, resources are relatively limited” but “the potential to be explored is significant”, she told The Africa Report at the AfDB’s annual general meetings, which took place in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh and ended on 26 May.

The Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine have been putting the global economy to the test for over three years. Rampant inflation, rising interest rates, and shortages of raw materials among the ensuing challenges. Africa, whose financing needs are exponentially increasing, is particularly vulnerable.

The AFDB is at the forefront of financial engineering

In order to urgently meet the continent’s various financing needs, the AfDB intends to unleash a bit of creativity, says Andrew Mitchell, the British minister of state for development and Africa. He stresses that the bank has a myriad of “innovative” and “cutting-edge” financial tools. “The AFDB is at

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

On his family plantation in Tiassalé, Jean-Eudes Kacou has put his faith in pepper. His land produces berries with a unique and exceptional flavour. © Lougué for Jeune Afrique

beyond borders

Premium badgeCôte d’Ivoire: Organic pepper production sets sights on European market Ivorian producers are reinvesting in the pepper industry to focus on organic varieties. Jean-Eudes Kacou’s family owns a plantation about 100km north-...

battle for supply

Premium badgeDangote, the disruptor in the fertiliser industry After his successful entry into the inputs market, the Nigerian tycoon Aliko Dangote is yet to make his $2.5bn investment profitable and establish a l...
© Economists expect US dollar stength to continue through 2023 at least. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Dollar Grip

Premium badgeAfrican payments system can lower risk of sovereign-debt crises, Afreximbank chief says Wider adoption of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) can help prevent future sovereign-debt crises, Benedict Oramah, president of t...
The Kero supermarket chain was privatised at the end of 2021 and taken over by two brothers from Eritrea, Kelabe and Yamane Berhe. © Kero.

pick & choose

Premium badgeAngoMart, Anseba, Kibabo: New supermarkets continue to flood Angola Once in the hands of those close to the clan of Angola’s former president José Eduardo dos Santos, the supermarket sector is undergoing a complete ove...