AfDB aims to unlock hybrid capital potential to bridge financing gap

“In Africa, resources are relatively limited” but “the potential to be explored is significant”, she told The Africa Report at the AfDB’s annual general meetings, which took place in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh and ended on 26 May.

The Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine have been putting the global economy to the test for over three years. Rampant inflation, rising interest rates, and shortages of raw materials among the ensuing challenges. Africa, whose financing needs are exponentially increasing, is particularly vulnerable.

The AFDB is at the forefront of financial engineering

In order to urgently meet the continent’s various financing needs, the AfDB intends to unleash a bit of creativity, says Andrew Mitchell, the British minister of state for development and Africa. He stresses that the bank has a myriad of “innovative” and “cutting-edge” financial tools. “The AFDB is at