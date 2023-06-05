DRC, Morocco, Kenya… Africa’s energy independence, myth or reality?

According to a World Bank estimate, DRC’s resources are ranked third worldwide in the hydroelectric sector, trailing only China and Russia. “With approximately 890 sites spread across its territory, the country possesses an immense hydroelectric potential, representing 8% of the world’s potential,” says Idesbald Chinamula, CEO of the National Agency for Electrification and Energy Services in Rural and Peri-Urban Areas (ANSER RDC).

It highlights one of the most striking anomalies of a country that is home to nearly 100 million people, where the electrification rate is only 1% in rural areas (and 35% in cities).

“With this rate, we are pulling the continent down in spite of our immense potential,” says Chinamula, formerly the Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development coordinator for the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

Waste

The disparity between energy potential and unmet needs is far