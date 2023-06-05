achieving change

What will Africa’s future be within BRICS?

By Romain Chanson

Posted on June 5, 2023 09:33

© South Africa, which holds the rotating presidency of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) group, wants to advance the continent’s interests.
Despite a knock at the door, no one seems to be home. The BRICS group says they are pleased to receive the applications of around 20 countries who wish to join this club of emerging economies, but the lucky ones have not yet been chosen.

Among them are two African countries: Egypt and Algeria. However, the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting, in Cape Town on 1-2 June, was unable to determine the criteria for filtering the candidates.

Beijing hopes many candidates will join the BRICS family.

This contrasts with Beijing’s enthusiasm, which hopes to see even more candidates join “the great family of BRICS,” according to Ma Zhaoxu, Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“As soon as we have a document that clarifies things, we will present it at the summit in August. We want to conclude this work before the heads of state meet,” said Naledi Pandor, South African Minister of International

