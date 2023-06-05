tactical master

Nigeria: Can opposition withstand four years of Tinubu’s presidency?  

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 5, 2023 12:44

© Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu delivers his speech after taking oath of office during his inauguration at the Eagle Square in Abuja, Nigeria on May 29, 2023. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON / AFP)
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu delivers his speech after taking oath of office during his inauguration at the Eagle Square in Abuja, Nigeria on May 29, 2023. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON / AFP)

Having convinced key opposition figures to work for his success at the Presidential poll in February, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has through deft political manoeuvring begun attracting more opposition politicians to his side. Will the main opposition parties survive the betrayals within and wave of defections in the coming months? 

Journalists and lawyers that had arrived early to attend the proceedings of the election petition tribunal – where Tinubu’s victory is being challenged – watched in shock as a factional chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa; and the director-general of Peter Obi’s campaign, Akin Osuntokun, engaged in a confrontation over who would sit at the litigants’ gallery in the courtroom. 

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Ghanaian military personnel train shooting during the annual counter-terrorism program called “Operation Flintlock”, in Daboya, Ghana March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

mending relationships

Premium badgeIs Ghana warming up to the Sahel again after diplomatic rift? Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has sent emissaries led by his national security chief Albert Kan-Dapaah to Ouagadougou and Bamako and followed up wit...
Nigeria-Politics-Corruption-Trial © A taxi motorcyclist ride past signpost of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos, on October 3, 2016. A Nigerian court has convicted four firms allegedly used by a former aide of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan to launder $15.5 million in suspected stolen funds. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in July frozen the accounts of the companies and seized $15.5 million (14 million euros) while investigating Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, Jonathan’s former domestic assistant, over money laundering. AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

big fish escape net

Premium badgeNigeria: Can EFCC anti-graft agency continue its run under Tinubu?  Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission under the leadership of Abdulrasheed Bawa has seen rising success in tackling crime, hitting a peak...
© Israeli Ambassador David Govrin (courtesy image)

BACK ON TOP

Israel’s ambassador to Morocco: The politics behind David Govrin’s return to Rabat The scandal-plagued former Israeli ambassador to Morocco is headed back to Rabat.

The recent elections brought 18 new governors to Nigeria’s political scene