Nigeria: Can opposition withstand four years of Tinubu’s presidency?  

Journalists and lawyers that had arrived early to attend the proceedings of the election petition tribunal – where Tinubu’s victory is being challenged – watched in shock as a factional chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa; and the director-general of Peter Obi’s campaign, Akin Osuntokun, engaged in a confrontation over who would sit at the litigants’ gallery in the courtroom.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In