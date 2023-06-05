navigating crises

Alassane Ouattara, Aziz Akhannouch, Makhtar Diop… This year’s Africa CEO Forum 2023 live

By The Africa Report

Posted on June 5, 2023 08:38

© Côte d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara at the Africa CEO Forum.
Côte d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara at the Africa CEO Forum.

More than 1,800 economic and political decision-makers are gathering for the Africa CEO Forum 2023, today Monday, 5 June and Tuesday 6 June in Abidjan. At the heart of discussions is how to ensure the next generation of African champions amid the crises.

This focus will be at the centre of the discussions opening at the Africa CEO Forum 2023* in Abidjan.

Heads of state and government, leaders, and senior executives from the largest African companies, representatives of investors and international donors: nearly 2,000 high-level decision-makers will participate in the exchanges.

TO FOLLOW LIVE: CLICK HERE

The proceedings will be opened by Alassane Ouattara, the Ivorian President, Makhtar Diop, the CEO of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a subsidiary of the World Bank dedicated to the private sector, and Amir Ben Yahmed, CEO of Jeune Afrique Media Group.

A ‘sovereign and competitive’

Africa Patrick Achi, Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire, and his counterpart Aziz Akhannouch, Prime Minister of Morocco, will come to deliver their vision of the economic situation and discuss together the measures to be implemented to promote investments on the continent. The Prime Ministers of Cameroon, Joseph Dion Ngute, Gabon, Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze, and Sao Tome and Principe, Patrice Trovoada, will also be present.

What will follow is the core of the 2023 edition of the largest international gathering of the African private sector: discussion sessions and workshops where economic decision-makers will provide their analysis of the challenges facing a “sovereign and competitive” Africa, which must overcome the geopolitical and climate crises shaking the planet.

In the extensive list of participants from 70 countries, including 41 from the continent, notable names include Abdul Samad Rabiu, Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Delphine Traoré, CEO of Allianz Africa, Karim Beguir, CEO of InstaDeep, and Hardy Pemhiwa, CEO of Cassava Technologies.

*The Africa CEO Forum was created in 2012 by Jeune Afrique Media Group and is co-organised with the IFC – a World Bank group.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Business

The Kero supermarket chain was privatised at the end of 2021 and taken over by two brothers from Eritrea, Kelabe and Yamane Berhe. © Kero.

pick & choose

Premium badgeAngoMart, Anseba, Kibabo: New supermarkets continue to flood Angola Once in the hands of those close to the clan of Angola’s former president José Eduardo dos Santos, the supermarket sector is undergoing a complete ove...

growth spurt

Premium badgeMali, Burkina, Benin, Togo… Who are the local fertiliser leaders? While Mali’s Toguna and DPA are vying for a regional position in West Africa, several other fertiliser companies are playing their cards right.
© A view of harvested cashews (Juancho Torres / Anadolu Agency – AFP)

making headway

Premium badgeHow Côte d’Ivoire plans to double cashew processing capacity With their ambitious factory project, Côte d’Ivoire and Arise IIP aim to valorise the local agricultural chain and develop the industrial zone of Akou...
© Rahul Dhir, CEO of Tullow Oil at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2, Cape Town, South Africa, October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Shelley Christians

White Space

Premium badgeTullow CEO still confident on Kenya project, may target new African jurisdictions Tullow is seeking new partners for its South Lokichar oil project in Kenya after TotalEnergies and Africa Oil pulled out in May, CEO Rahul Dhir tells ...