This focus will be at the centre of the discussions opening at the Africa CEO Forum 2023* in Abidjan.

Heads of state and government, leaders, and senior executives from the largest African companies, representatives of investors and international donors: nearly 2,000 high-level decision-makers will participate in the exchanges.

The proceedings will be opened by Alassane Ouattara, the Ivorian President, Makhtar Diop, the CEO of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a subsidiary of the World Bank dedicated to the private sector, and Amir Ben Yahmed, CEO of Jeune Afrique Media Group.

A ‘sovereign and competitive’

Africa Patrick Achi, Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire, and his counterpart Aziz Akhannouch, Prime Minister of Morocco, will come to deliver their vision of the economic situation and discuss together the measures to be implemented to promote investments on the continent. The Prime Ministers of Cameroon, Joseph Dion Ngute, Gabon, Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze, and Sao Tome and Principe, Patrice Trovoada, will also be present.

What will follow is the core of the 2023 edition of the largest international gathering of the African private sector: discussion sessions and workshops where economic decision-makers will provide their analysis of the challenges facing a “sovereign and competitive” Africa, which must overcome the geopolitical and climate crises shaking the planet.

In the extensive list of participants from 70 countries, including 41 from the continent, notable names include Abdul Samad Rabiu, Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Delphine Traoré, CEO of Allianz Africa, Karim Beguir, CEO of InstaDeep, and Hardy Pemhiwa, CEO of Cassava Technologies.

*The Africa CEO Forum was created in 2012 by Jeune Afrique Media Group and is co-organised with the IFC – a World Bank group.