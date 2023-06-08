AngoMart, Anseba, Kibabo: New supermarkets continue to flood Angola

In Luanda, the capital of Angola, the number of new supermarkets opening their doors continues to grow. Over the past two years, the mass retail sector has undergone massive expansion, marked by a proliferation of chains, the rise of previously modest players, and increased competition.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In