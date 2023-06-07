Zanaco CEO seeks to persuade board to expand into neigbouring countries

“We need to look at one or two countries” which border Zambia, Chibesakunda says on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan. The board has yet to decide whether to pursue that strategy, and Chibesakunda expects a final decision from the board and shareholders next year. “Some board members are saying ‘let’s go for it’” while others want more review, she says.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In