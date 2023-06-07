New Markets?

Zanaco CEO seeks to persuade board to expand into neigbouring countries

By David Whitehouse

Posted on June 7, 2023 04:00

© Zanaco CEO Mukwandi Chibesakunda. Photo supplied.
Zanaco CEO Mukwandi Chibesakunda. Photo supplied.

Mukwandi Chibesakunda, CEO of Zambia National Commercial Bank (Zanaco), is trying to convince her board of the merits of expanding into neighbouring countries.

“We need to look at one or two countries” which border Zambia, Chibesakunda says on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan. The board has yet to decide whether to pursue that strategy, and Chibesakunda expects a final decision from the board and shareholders next year. “Some board members are saying ‘let’s go for it’” while others want more review, she says.

