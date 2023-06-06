The Kenya Association of Manufacturers and Kenya Private Sector Alliance want the imposition of a 10% export levy dropped on imported smooth brown wrapping paper, which is used to package staple foods like maize and wheat.

“This levy will spike the cost of commodities,” said Antony Mwangi, CEO Kenya Association of Manufacturers, even as the majority of Kenyans struggle to afford basic commodities over high prices.

Africa Insights Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners

“We shall face an uncertain environment for business,” Mwangi told parliamentarians.

Through the bill that will be tabled in Parliament this week for debate, the government is also proposing to import tax-free cooking oil, sugar, wheat and beans.

This administration wants to strangle Kenyans. Our MPs will not be part of that bill

For its part, the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) is also opposing the proposals, saying the government did not consult the body that brings together all private employers in the country.

If the bill goes through, employers are expected to contribute to the 3% housing levy for employees.

Jacqueline Mugo, the president of FKE, said to ensure compliance with the new rules, employers will have to review salaries.

Africa Insights Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners

“This will force employers to review their financial strategies. This will demoralise the same staff we are trying to protect,” said Mugo.