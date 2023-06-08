Anglophone outlaw

Cameroon: Lucas Ayaba Cho, public enemy number one

By Yves Plumey Bobo, Yves Plumey Bobo

Posted on June 8, 2023 08:30

Lucas Ayaba Cho (photo: @ChoAyaba)

The fratricidal struggle for the independence of Ambazonia, a breakaway state in the two Anglophone regions of French-speaking Cameroon continues, as separatist Lucas Ayaba Cho, a “sworn enemy” of Yaoundé, continues to paralyse all attempts at mediation in Cameroon’s North-West and South-West.

On the afternoon of 28 January 2017, Ayaba Cho, surrounded by a crowd of supporters, had just escaped assassination in the heart of Antwerp, Belgium. As the leader of the Ambazonia Governing Council (AgovC), Cho had just finished a meeting with Ambazonian separatists in the diaspora.

He immediately saw in this attempt to eliminate him the hand of the government in Yaoundé and its dreaded Direction générale de la recherche extérieure (DGRE, the counter-espionage service), which he says is after him.

Since the start of the fratricidal war ravaging the English-speaking regions of the North-West and South-West in 2016, Cameroonian intelligence has launched several operations to track down separatist leaders both within the country and abroad, often successfully.

Among their targets is Ayaba Cho, who has so far escaped these attempts. But who is this enemy of Yaoundé, born 25 August 1972 in

