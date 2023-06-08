settling scores

Zimbabwe: New law to have ‘chilling effect’ on opposition

By Veneranda Langa

Posted on June 8, 2023 10:56

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa attends a rally against Western sanctions in Harare
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa attends a rally against Western sanctions in Harare, Zimbabwe October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A draconian new law in Zimbabwe further closes down space for the opposition.

The ruling Zanu PF party used its parliamentary majority to push through the Criminal Law Code Amendment Bill, known as ‘The Patriotic Bill’, on May 31.

The Bill contains a clause that will criminalise acts considered as unpatriotic.

