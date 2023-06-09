mending relationships

Is Ghana warming up to the Sahel again after diplomatic rift?

By Kent Mensah

Posted on June 9, 2023 12:00

© Ghanaian military personnel train shooting during the annual counter-terrorism program called “Operation Flintlock”, in Daboya, Ghana March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
Ghanaian military personnel train shooting during the annual counter-terrorism program called “Operation Flintlock”, in Daboya, Ghana March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has sent emissaries led by his national security chief Albert Kan-Dapaah to Ouagadougou and Bamako and followed up with a personal meeting with military leader Ibrahim Traore.

He is trying to repair the rift after the steady and positive diplomatic relationship between Ghana and Burkina Faso faltered last December. President Nana Akufo-Addo had alleged at a summit in the US that Ouagadougou had given out a mine as payment for the services of Russia’s Wagner mercenaries to fight insurgency in the country.

READ MORE Ghana-Burkina: Akufo-Addo’s ‘Russia mercenaries’ comment sparks diplomatic rift

Burkina Faso denied the claims.

“It’s a gesture to repair a damaged relationship with Burkina Faso that is a close neighbour in battling with this threat,” Mutaru Mumuni Muqthar, executive director of West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism, tells The Africa Report.

Northern neighbour Burkina Faso and Mali are reeling from hard-line Islamist insurgencies as they struggle to manage political instability following a series of military coups in the last two years. Togo, bordering Ghana to the east, and Côte d’Ivoire to the west, as well as Benin, have also not

