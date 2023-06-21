haircut, or no haircut?

Ghana: Chinese loans take centre stage in restructure talks

By Jonas Nyabor

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 21, 2023 12:15

© Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they pose for photograph during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 3, 2018. Andy Wong/POOL Via REUTERS
Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they pose for photograph during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 3, 2018. Andy Wong/POOL Via REUTERS

After securing China’s commitment to a debt restructure and unlocking the much-needed IMF relief package last month, Ghana must now flesh out details of the terms.

Commitment from Ghana’s external creditors has given Accra temporary relief in terms of debt management. But analysts fear that China – already standing accused of dragging negotiations around Zambia’s debt restructuring – could present a major hurdle for Ghana.

The IMF, which approved a $3bn relief package for Ghana in May, has warned that delays in debt restructuring agreements with external creditors will hurt the successful implementation of the bailout programme.

China is central to the debate, with Ghana owing the Asian giant $1.9bn in debt.

Resource-backed loans

About $619m of Ghana’s debt with China is collateralised, backed by assets including cocoa, bauxite, and oil, according to the IMF. This puts the country at risk of losing important resources if repayments are called upon, especially if China isn’t willing to make concessions on this.

“Ghana’s case is critical because on

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

© REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Pastures New

Premium badgeNigeria’s ThriveAgric seeks $30m for African agri-fintech expansion ThriveAgric is seeking to raise about $30m in equity to expand its agri-fintech business in Nigeria and new African markets, CEO Uka Eje tells The Afr...
jad20230615-eco-algerie-laaziz-faid-01-1256×628-1686845508 Laaziz Faid © Dr. Laaziz Faid © DR

anti-graft fight

Premium badgeAlgeria embarks on procurement reforms to tackle corruption Algiers is preparing to completely overhaul its rules for public procurement, which accounts for 20% of the country’s GDP. Its stated aim is to use mo...
© Businessman Kamlesh Pattni, the accused mastermind of the Goldenberg International scam, is seen inside the Nairobi Law courts May 24, 2006. REUTERS

BORN AGAIN HEISTS

Premium badgeKamlesh Pattni, kingpin in Kenya’s gold rackets, returns as Mnangagwa’s man in Zimbabwe Of all the revelations in the latest investigation into gold trafficking by Zimbabwe’s political elite, the partnership between President Emmerson Mna...
Kickboxing: Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem press conference © 2022-06-28 12:15:47 UTRECHT – Badri Hari during the press conference leading up to the fight of GLORY: COLLISION 4 against Alistair Overeem. ANP RAMON VAN FLYMEN netherlands out – belgium out (Photo by Ramon van Flymen / ANP MAG / ANP via AFP)

giving back?

Premium badgeMorocco: Why sports stars like Ronaldo, Badr Hari and Teddy Riner are investing in the Kingdom Moroccan and international sports people are choosing to do business in Morocco – becoming true ambassadors abroad.