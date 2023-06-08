BRICS ministers meeting leaves South Africa in choppy waters over Putin’s possible attendance

The core foreign ministers of BRICS – Naledi Pandor of South Africa, Ma Zhaoxu of China, Mauro Vieira of Brazil, Sergei Lavrov of Russia, and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India – met in Cape Town and issued a roster of grand ambitions. They called for the BRICS-owned New Development Bank to be refinanced and become the world’s “premier multilateral development institution”.

A new global currency, freed from the whims of the US treasury department, must come into circulation, the ministers said. The biggest gripe during the meeting was expressed by Jaishankar, who called for a ‘multipolar world’.

“At the heart of the problems we face is economic concentration that leaves too many nations at the mercy of too few,” he said.

However, if the BRICS foreign ministers thought a list of lofty demands would dominate the agenda – reporters’ questions on whether Putin will come to the real BRICS