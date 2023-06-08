russian headache

BRICS ministers meeting leaves South Africa in choppy waters over Putin’s possible attendance

By Ray Mwareya

Posted on June 8, 2023 12:33

© Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP)
The mystery over whether Russia’s Vladimir Putin will be present for the summit in August overshadowed the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Cape Town last week, where they discussed a counter-currency to the USD and giving impetus to the BRICS bank. 

The core foreign ministers of BRICS – Naledi Pandor of South Africa, Ma Zhaoxu of China, Mauro Vieira of Brazil, Sergei Lavrov of Russia, and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India – met in Cape Town and issued a roster of grand ambitions. They called for the BRICS-owned New Development Bank to be refinanced and become the world’s premier multilateral development institution”.

A new global currency, freed from the whims of the US treasury department, must come into circulation, the ministers said. The biggest gripe during the meeting was expressed by Jaishankar, who called for a multipolar world’.

At the heart of the problems we face is economic concentration that leaves too many nations at the mercy of too few,” he said.

READ MORE South Africa: FM Pandor says Russians in port, not a show of support for Ukraine

However, if the BRICS foreign ministers thought a list of lofty demands would dominate the agenda – reporters’ questions on whether Putin will come to the real BRICS

