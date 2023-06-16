parallel lives

Femi Kayode, changing the narrative of how the Western world sees Nigeria

By Olivia Snaije

Posted on June 16, 2023 12:06

© Femi Kayode, author (photo Nicholas Louw)
Femi Kayode, author (photo Nicholas Louw)

Most students enrolled in a creative writing programme don’t land a book contract based on their thesis, but it happened to Nigerian crime writer Femi Kayode, whose second novel ‘Gaslight’ comes out in November.

Kayode’s debut crime novel, Lightseekers, published in 2021, introduces the character of the Lagos-based investigative psychologist, Philip Taiwo. It is about the grisly “necklace murders” of three students near Port Harcourt and has been optioned for a film series by a US company.

His second book in the Philip Taiwo series, Gaslight, will be launched in November.

This time, Taiwo tackles a case in which the bishop of a Nigerian megachurch is accused of murdering his wife, Folasade. When her body is found in a lake, Taiwo begins to investigate Folasade’s complicated life and the power and corruption surrounding the church.

Crime fiction as a happy accident

Following his degree in clinical psychology from the University of Ibadan, Kayode fell into working in advertising when he won a writing competition and was recruited by an advertising company looking for a copywriter with a scientific

