Femi Kayode, changing the narrative of how the Western world sees Nigeria

Kayode’s debut crime novel, Lightseekers, published in 2021, introduces the character of the Lagos-based investigative psychologist, Philip Taiwo. It is about the grisly “necklace murders” of three students near Port Harcourt and has been optioned for a film series by a US company.

His second book in the Philip Taiwo series, Gaslight, will be launched in November.

This time, Taiwo tackles a case in which the bishop of a Nigerian megachurch is accused of murdering his wife, Folasade. When her body is found in a lake, Taiwo begins to investigate Folasade’s complicated life and the power and corruption surrounding the church.

Crime fiction as a happy accident

Following his degree in clinical psychology from the University of Ibadan, Kayode fell into working in advertising when he won a writing competition and was recruited by an advertising company looking for a copywriter with a scientific