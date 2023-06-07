The great rift

UN: New Security Council members Algeria, Sierra Leone split on Russian war

By Julian Pecquet

Posted on June 7, 2023 08:01

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, ambassador Vassily Nebenzia attends a UN security council meeting on the protection of civilians in armed conflict, at the UN headquarters in New York on May 23, 2023. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)

On 6 June, the UN invited two African countries with widely diverging voting records on the war in Ukraine to join its most powerful organ, exacerbating divisions that have hamstrung the world body since Russia’s invasion last February.

Algeria and Sierra Leone, the African Union’s two choices to join the Security Council for the 2024-2025 term, ran unopposed for the two-year stint as non-permanent members. They will replace Ghana and Gabon in January. Also elected were Guyana, South Korea and Slovenia.

