UN: New Security Council members Algeria, Sierra Leone split on Russian war

Algeria and Sierra Leone, the African Union’s two choices to join the Security Council for the 2024-2025 term, ran unopposed for the two-year stint as non-permanent members. They will replace Ghana and Gabon in January. Also elected were Guyana, South Korea and Slovenia.

