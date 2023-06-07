Chad: Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno is in pre-campaign mode

After visiting the northern provinces, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno has begun another series of trips, this time to the south. On 5 June, the Chadian head of state headed for Logone-Oriental and its capital, Doba. He was welcomed by the governor, General Ahmat Dary Bazine. He then reviewed the troops stationed in the town before meeting a number of local traditional and religious leaders.

