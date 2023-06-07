RECONQUEST

Chad: Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno is in pre-campaign mode

By Mathieu Olivier

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 7, 2023 09:39

Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno in Doba, Logone-Oriental, on 5 June 2023. ©Chadian Presidency
Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno in Doba, Logone-Oriental, on 5 June 2023. ©Chadian Presidency

On 5 June, the president of Chad’s transitional government began a tour of the southern regions. With the presidential election in his sights, he’s hoping to ease the tensions arising from the October 2022 protests and the recent attacks by armed groups.

After visiting the northern provinces, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno has begun another series of trips, this time to the south. On 5 June, the Chadian head of state headed for Logone-Oriental and its capital, Doba. He was welcomed by the governor, General Ahmat Dary Bazine. He then reviewed the troops stationed in the town before meeting a number of local traditional and religious leaders.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Ghanaian military personnel train shooting during the annual counter-terrorism program called “Operation Flintlock”, in Daboya, Ghana March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

mending relationships

Premium badgeIs Ghana warming up to the Sahel again after diplomatic rift? Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has sent emissaries led by his national security chief Albert Kan-Dapaah to Ouagadougou and Bamako and followed up wit...
Nigeria-Politics-Corruption-Trial © A taxi motorcyclist ride past signpost of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos, on October 3, 2016. A Nigerian court has convicted four firms allegedly used by a former aide of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan to launder $15.5 million in suspected stolen funds. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in July frozen the accounts of the companies and seized $15.5 million (14 million euros) while investigating Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, Jonathan’s former domestic assistant, over money laundering. AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

big fish escape net

Premium badgeNigeria: Can EFCC anti-graft agency continue its run under Tinubu?  Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission under the leadership of Abdulrasheed Bawa has seen rising success in tackling crime, hitting a peak...
© Israeli Ambassador David Govrin (courtesy image)

BACK ON TOP

Israel’s ambassador to Morocco: The politics behind David Govrin’s return to Rabat The scandal-plagued former Israeli ambassador to Morocco is headed back to Rabat.

The recent elections brought 18 new governors to Nigeria’s political scene