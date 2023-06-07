Morocco: ‘The private sector must take on two-thirds of investment,’ says Aziz Akhannouch

“Developing countries, such as ours, cannot engage in a form of protectionism,” said the Moroccan PM during a debate on this topic with his Ivorian counterpart Patrick Ach at the Africa CEO Forum.
Health, agriculture, energy…
In the healthcare sector, Morocco is determined to ensure its sovereignty, particularly in terms of vaccines, says Akhannouch. This development was particularly sought out by Mohammed VI after the outbreak of the pandemic. The project has led to a public-private partnership (formed by the Mohammed VI Fund for Investment, Bank of Africa, Attijariwafa Bank, and BCP) that aims to produce, by 2025, some two billion doses destined for Morocco and the continent.
The same applies to the energy sector, where Morocco has “very strong ambitions”.
“Green hydrogen is an important element on which Morocco is preparing a bid…before the end of the year,” Akhannouch says.
The prime minister has high agricultural ambitions as represented by the Generation Green Plan, but the kingdom cannot produce the volume of cereals it needs. “It depends on the country as far as sovereignty ambitions are concerned,” he said.
Creating a social state
Social protection, education initiatives, and healthcare are some of the areas emphasised by Morocco’s government, with an aim to build a ‘social state’ and encourage the private sector to become more involved by a 2-to-1 margin, as stated by the prime minister.
To achieve this, the head of government, who is also a businessman, is banking on a new investment charter and a system of subsidies for domestic and foreign investors.
Understand Africa's tomorrow... today
We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.