Morocco: ‘The private sector must take on two-thirds of investment,’ says Aziz Akhannouch

By The Africa Report

Posted on June 7, 2023 13:23

© Aziz Akhannouch, Prime Minister of Morocco, arrives at the Sofitel Abidjan Hôtel Ivoire on 4 June 2023. Mohamed Aly DIABATE/AFRICA CEO FORUM
Aziz Akhannouch, Prime Minister of Morocco, arrives at the Sofitel Abidjan Hôtel Ivoire on 4 June 2023. Mohamed Aly DIABATE/AFRICA CEO FORUM

Morocco’s new economic doctrine aims to strengthen the kingdom’s sovereignty, boost its energy ambitions, and increase the role of the private sector, says Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch.

“Developing countries, such as ours, cannot engage in a form of protectionism,” said the Moroccan PM during a debate on this topic with his Ivorian counterpart Patrick Ach at the Africa CEO Forum.

Health, agriculture, energy…

In the healthcare sector, Morocco is determined to ensure its sovereignty, particularly in terms of vaccines, says Akhannouch. This development was particularly sought out by Mohammed VI after the outbreak of the pandemic. The project has led to a public-private partnership (formed by the Mohammed VI Fund for Investment, Bank of Africa, Attijariwafa Bank, and BCP) that aims to produce, by 2025, some two billion doses destined for Morocco and the continent.

The same applies to the energy sector, where Morocco has “very strong ambitions”.

Green hydrogen is an important element on which Morocco is preparing a bid…before the end of the year,” Akhannouch says.

The prime minister has high agricultural ambitions as represented by the Generation Green Plan, but the kingdom cannot produce the volume of cereals it needs. “It depends on the country as far as sovereignty ambitions are concerned,” he said.

Creating a social state

Social protection, education initiatives, and healthcare are some of the areas emphasised by Morocco’s government, with an aim to build a ‘social state’ and encourage the private sector to become more involved by a 2-to-1 margin, as stated by the prime minister.

To achieve this, the head of government, who is also a businessman, is banking on a new investment charter and a system of subsidies for domestic and foreign investors.

