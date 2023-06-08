making headway

How Côte d’Ivoire plans to double cashew processing capacity

By Estelle Maussion

Posted on June 8, 2023 07:29

© A view of harvested cashews (Juancho Torres / Anadolu Agency – AFP)
A view of harvested cashews (Juancho Torres / Anadolu Agency – AFP)

With their ambitious factory project, Côte d’Ivoire and Arise IIP aim to valorise the local agricultural chain and develop the industrial zone of Akoupé-Zeudji.

Boosting the transformation of Ivorian cashew nuts is the aim of the agreement signed on 5 June, on the side-lines of the Africa CEO Forum*. The deal was signed by the Indian JG Group (represented by Doulat Jain), industrial zone developer Arise IIP (led by Gagan Gupta) and Côte d’Ivoire, represented by the minister of commerce, Souleymane Diarrassouba.

