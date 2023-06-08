How Côte d’Ivoire plans to double cashew processing capacity

Boosting the transformation of Ivorian cashew nuts is the aim of the agreement signed on 5 June, on the side-lines of the Africa CEO Forum*. The deal was signed by the Indian JG Group (represented by Doulat Jain), industrial zone developer Arise IIP (led by Gagan Gupta) and Côte d’Ivoire, represented by the minister of commerce, Souleymane Diarrassouba.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In