For several days, contradictory information concerning Kalonda has been in circulation. He was arrested on 30 May at N’Djili international airport as he prepared to return to Lubumbashi. Moïse Katumbi, a prominent opposition figure and presidential hopeful, has expressed his disapproval for Kalonda’s arrest, denouncing it as a “kidnapping” of his right-hand man. Now that the charges are known, it’s clear the accusations are serious.

