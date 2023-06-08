precarious position

DRC: Moïse Katumbi’s right-hand man accused of endangering state security

By Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 8, 2023 08:46

Congolese opposition leader Moïse Katumbi and Salomon Idi Kalonda in Geneva on June 2, 2017. © Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
Salomon Idi Kalonda is accused by military intelligence of colluding with the M23 and Rwanda with the intention of overthrowing President Félix Tshisekedi.

For several days, contradictory information concerning Kalonda has been in circulation. He was arrested on 30 May at N’Djili international airport as he prepared to return to Lubumbashi. Moïse Katumbi, a prominent opposition figure and presidential hopeful, has expressed his disapproval for Kalonda’s arrest, denouncing it as a “kidnapping” of his right-hand man. Now that the charges are known, it’s clear the accusations are serious.

