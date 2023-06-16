DRC: The pastors who whisper in Félix Tshisekedi’s ear

Kinshasa, 23 June 2019. The afternoon has just begun, but Martyrs Stadium is already heating up. For several hours, thousands of worshippers have been flocking to the 80,000-seat stadium to the rhythm of the brass bands deployed for entertainment purposes. For this day of thanksgiving, broadcast live on national television, Félix Tshisekedi chose to solemnly “dedicate” the country to God. It was the first event of its kind since he came to power in January 2019, and the Pentecostal churches had worked hard to make it a success.

