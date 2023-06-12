For several weeks now, a lorry has been leaving Jumia’s warehouses in Nairobi two or three times a week to make a 12-hour loop around Mount Kenya. The aim is to deliver locally unobtainable products to a dozen towns with populations of between 20,000 and 150,000.

