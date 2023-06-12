African Lion military exercise opens in Morocco against backdrop of regional tensions

Standing with arms at their sides and fists clenched on 5 June, soldiers of all nationalities welcomed Mohammed Berrid (the inspector general of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces – RMAF – and commander of the Southern Zone), who was accompanied by Brigadier General Brian Cashman (the deputy commander general of the US Army’s Southern European Task Force Africa).
The two high-ranking officers came to Agadir to kick off African Lion 2023.
This year, 18 countries are taking part in the military manoeuvres, while 20 are present as observers. From 5 to 16 June, some 8,000 participants are taking part in joint military exercises at seven different locations in the kingdom: Agadir, Tan-Tan, Al Mahbès, Tiznit, Kénitra, Benguérir, and Tifnit.
The US, co-organisers of the event, had considered moving the military exercise out of the Kingdom. In his opening speech, Cashman stated that the level of
