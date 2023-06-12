operation simulations

African Lion military exercise opens in Morocco against backdrop of regional tensions

By Soufiane Khabbachi

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 12, 2023 10:46

jad20230606-mmo-maroc-african-lion-01-1256×628-1686052787 © Generals Mohamed Berrid (left) and Brian Cashman at the African Lion launch ceremony in Agadir on 5 June 2023. Royal Moroccan Armed Forces
Generals Mohamed Berrid (left) and Brian Cashman at the African Lion launch ceremony in Agadir on 5 June 2023. Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

Africa’s largest military exercise brings together 18 participating countries and 20 observers this year, launched against a tense regional backdrop with Israel taking part in the manoeuvres.

Standing with arms at their sides and fists clenched on 5 June, soldiers of all nationalities welcomed Mohammed Berrid (the inspector general of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces – RMAF – and commander of the Southern Zone), who was accompanied by Brigadier General Brian Cashman (the deputy commander general of the US Army’s Southern European Task Force Africa).

The two high-ranking officers came to Agadir to kick off African Lion 2023.

This year, 18 countries are taking part in the military manoeuvres, while 20 are present as observers. From 5 to 16 June, some 8,000 participants are taking part in joint military exercises at seven different locations in the kingdom: Agadir, Tan-Tan, Al Mahbès, Tiznit, Kénitra, Benguérir, and Tifnit.

READ MORE US African Lion military exercise expands to Ghana, Senegal, and Israel

The US, co-organisers of the event, had considered moving the military exercise out of the Kingdom. In his opening speech, Cashman stated that the level of

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube arrives to present 2021 National Budget to the parliament in Harare © Zimbabwe’s finance minister Mthuli Ncube arrives to present 2021 national budget to parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe,REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

'high-stakes game'

Premium badgeZimbabwe: Will Mthuli Ncube win Cowdray Park votes amid economic implosion? Zimbabwe Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube is a renowned economist and finance technocrat. However, will his poor track record, with runaway inflation dur...
DRC Moïse Katumbi and Salomon Idi Kalonda © All rights reserved

blow to opposition

Premium badgeDRC: The arrest of Moïse Katumbi’s right-hand man sparks uproar Transferred to the military prosecutor’s office on 10 June, Moïse Katumbi’s right-hand man, Salomon Idi Kalonda, is suspected of colluding with Rwanda...
GR_Erdogan_TAR0_1256x844

privileged relations

Premium badgeTurkey/Africa: Erdogan’s allies – Macky Sall, Ali Bongo As Turkey continues its diplomatic advance into Africa, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is strengthening ties with his counterparts across the continen...
© Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speak after a meeting with delegation of African leaders to discuss their proposal for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 17, 2023. Yevgeny Biyatov/Host photo agency RIA Novosti via REUTERS

Food over peace?

Premium badgeRussia-Ukraine war: South Africa-led peace mission nipped in the bud? The African peace mission in Russia and Ukraine, headed by South Africa, witnessed multiple fiascos, with Poland detaining South Africa’s security jet...