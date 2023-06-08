questions raised

Kenya: Ruto sacks top health officials for alleged connection to mosquito net tender scandal

By Victor Abuso

Posted on June 8, 2023 14:37

© Kenya’s President William Ruto speaks during a press conference at State House, in Nairobi, on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)
Kenya’s President William Ruto speaks during a press conference at State House, in Nairobi, on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)

Kenya’s Health minister Susan Nakhumicha is in the hot seat after the Sh3.7bn mosquito net tender supply scandal hit her ministry.

The Global Fund, an international financing and partnership organisation that fights malaria, AIDS, and tuberculosis has cancelled the grant over irregularities in the procurement process.

Following the cancellation, President William Ruto sacked three top health officials led by Public Health Permanent Secretary Josephine Mburu, Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Chief Executive Officer Terry Ramadhani, and Daniel Rono, the authority’s chairperson.

Testifying before a Senate Health Committee hearing, the three held Health minister Nakhumicha responsible for the cancellation, blaming her for a lack of clarification on the tender.

They liken their sacking to sacrificial lambs meant to benefit senior government officials.

 “My letters to the minister seeking guidance were never responded to,” Ramadhani, the suspended KEMSA head, told Senators.

She also accuses the minister of replacing KEMSA board members often, leaving her confused.

“Board members were always changed. I did not understand what was happening,” she added. Mburu says she blames external interference in the tendering process.

“Everything was beyond me,” she said, passing the blame to her colleague Peter Tum, the permanent secretary in charge of Medical Services, whom President Ruto transferred to the Sports Ministry in the midst of the scandal.

“I don’t know why I was fired. I would like to know the truth,” she told the Senate Committee.

