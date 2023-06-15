hunger games

South Africa’s food security future buckles under electricity crises

By Ray Mwareya, Audrey Simango

Posted on June 15, 2023 11:05

© A worker hands out South African bank notes to a customer in Alexandra township, north of Johannesburg, South Africa, May, 2023. (REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)
A worker hands out South African bank notes to a customer in Alexandra township, north of Johannesburg, South Africa, May, 2023. (REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)

Penyai Baloyi is frowning while buying a 1.5kg broiler chicken to cook for her family of four in Tembisa, one of the poorest townships of Gauteng, South Africa’s economic powerhouse province. Two years ago, market traders would bring hearty 3kg birds, but the breeders are rushing to sell lower weight and fewer birds at higher prices.

“Sellers say breeders can’t produce bigger birds in bigger numbers because it’s now harder, costlier to do so,” Baloyi tells The Africa Report.

State failure in South Africa is eating into the dinner plate for both farmers and consumers – and debilitating mass riots in July 2021 were partly blamed on rising hunger.

“South Africa faces major infrastructure challenges which impacts the competitiveness of our agricultural sector,” Johann Pretorius, the CEO of Karan Beef, the country’s biggest cattle producer says, telling The Africa Report that it is now “a challenging environment”.

Eggs and crises

Eggs, live chickens, potatoes, beef, fruit, onions, and all types of household basic foods are under increasing threat of vanishing from markets in South Africa, one of the world’s biggest food-producing countries.

Food chain players pin down these fears to multiple crises that range from

