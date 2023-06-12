Zimbabwe: Will Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC survive the August 23 elections?

“The upcoming elections are likely to end Mwonzora and his camp’s political careers,” Romeo Chasara, political analyst and lecturer at the University of Witwatersrand, tells The Africa Report.

Since its formation in 2000 by the late Morgan Tsvangirai at the height of Zimbabwe’s economic problems, the MDC had swiftly gained momentum as Zimbabwe’s main opposition party. With Tsvangirai at the helm, it entered an uneasy coalition government with then-president Robert Mugabe after the second round of elections in 2008.

But its fortunes foundered with infighting, and after the death of Tsvangirai in 2018, Mwonzora wrested the fractured MDC from stalwart Nelson Chamisa, who ran the MDC Alliance party.

Mwonzora captured the symbol of the party, the MDC headquarters in Harare’s Central Business District, with the help of Zanu-PF, the judiciary and the support of police, sealing his fate as a