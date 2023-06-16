WORLD WIDE WEB

Miles Morales, an Afro-American Spider-Man following in Black Panther’s footsteps

By Damien Glez

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 16, 2023 09:35

© Image by Damien Glez
Image by Damien Glez

The success of the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and its main character Miles Morales confirms that African-American superheroes can break through ethnic and community barriers.

As recent controversies have shown, the skin colour of an actor or actress remains the source of criticism for some, especially when it comes to characters previously played by a Caucasian. Last May, for example, the African-American actress Halle Bailey received a barrage of hostile attacks for her role in the live-action version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The “purists” called for respect and a sort of fidelity to the earlier cartoon depiction, even though of course fish-women do not exist.

More recently, it was the interpretation of the Egyptian queen Cleopatra by the African-American Adele James in a Netflix documentary series that made people cringe.

READ MORE Celebrating the history and growing influence of African comics

The release of the feature film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, from Sony Pictures, seems to have caused less controversy. In just two weeks since its release, the animated film about Spider-Man Miles Morales has already

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz appears at a campaign rally for Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on 6 August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Looking east

Forget Nigeria. Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz is the biggest superstar in Africa Ask any African music lover to name the biggest superstar on the continent, and chances are you’ll get some name out of Nigeria.
Félix Tshisekedi during the national day of thanksgiving, at Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa, 23 June 2019. ©DRC Presidency

SPEAKING IN TONGUES

Premium badgeDRC: The pastors who whisper in Félix Tshisekedi’s ear In DRC, where faith and politics share a closer relationship than they might elsewhere, Pentecostals in the president’s entourage play a leading role....
Berlu Gadaffi Muammar Gaddafi and Silvio Berlusconi in Sirte, Libya, 25 August 2004. ©Claudio ONORATI/POOL/AFP

PARTNERS IN CRIME

Premium badgeBerlusconi and Gaddafi: The story of a mutually self-serving friendship The former Italian prime minister and businessman, Silvio Berlusconi, who died on 12 June at the age of 86, was one of Muammar Gaddafi’s last European...
© A man carries water bottles during a cholera outbreak that has caused the death of individuals in Hammanskraal, South Africa, May 24, 2023. REUTERS

blame game

Premium badgeSouth Africa: Politics in a time of cholera South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and the opposition are currently embroiled in a political game with each side blaming one another for cholera...