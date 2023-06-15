local players

After Coca-Cola and Castel’s divorce, who’s keeping the bottles?

By Julien Mazurier

Posted on June 15, 2023 14:53

Coca-Cola

At the end of June 2022, Castel and Coca-Cola announced the end of their partnership. One year on, the sector is in the process of being restructured. We take a look at the break-up that has shaken up a highly competitive sector.

27 years ago, in 1995, the world of soft drinks celebrated a successful union. The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) and the French group headed by Pierre Castel joined forces to flood the African market with sugary beverages under the North American giant’s label.

READ MORE ‘Working with local bottlers will allow us to accelerate our growth,’ says Coca-Cola’s Bruno Pietracci

By bottling Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, and Schweppes on its own production lines, Castel achieved a new level of profitability, strengthening its central role in the fast-growing soft drinks market alongside its brewing activities.

By joining forces with the French group, which had been present on the continent since the 1960s, Coca-Cola was able to secure a logistical base and distribution network commensurate with its sales volumes, which were set to grow in line with its massive investments in West Africa. The divorce, however, which has now been finalised, was almost a foregone conclusion.

Running out of gas

The last few years of

