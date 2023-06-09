big fish escape net

Nigeria: Can EFCC anti-graft agency continue its run under Tinubu? 

By Ben Ezeamalu

Posted on June 9, 2023 11:53

Nigeria-Politics-Corruption-Trial © A taxi motorcyclist ride past signpost of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos, on October 3, 2016. A Nigerian court has convicted four firms allegedly used by a former aide of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan to launder $15.5 million in suspected stolen funds. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in July frozen the accounts of the companies and seized $15.5 million (14 million euros) while investigating Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, Jonathan’s former domestic assistant, over money laundering. AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission under the leadership of Abdulrasheed Bawa has seen rising success in tackling crime, hitting a peak in 2022. But critics say only small-time criminals are being put behind bars.

As head of the Advance Fee Fraud section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in 2008, Abdulrasheed Bawa was a regular caller at high courts in Nigeria where he testified against internet scammers and helped the anti-graft agency secure convictions.

One such case was the 2009 trial of Tayo Ogbonyomi, an engineer who allegedly defrauded an American businessman of $1 million. Bawa testified that the suspect used forged documents to seal a crude oil deal, convincing the foreigner that he had 1.985 barrels of crude oil for sale. It was unclear whether the suspect was eventually convicted.

But Bawa’s appearance in the courts hit a peak during the 2012 trial of suspected fuel subsidy thieves in Lagos. As the EFCC’s lead investigator, he led the testimony against several companies allegedly involved in the subsidy scam.

Bawa’s anti-graft commission

Established in 2003, the EFCC is

