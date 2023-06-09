one vote

Somalia announces universal suffrage to replace clan-based system

By Mohamed Sheikh Nor

Posted on June 9, 2023 10:57

© A member of the Somali parliament casts a ballot during the first round of the Somali presidential elections, in Mogadishu, Somalia. May 15, 2022. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A member of the Somali parliament casts a ballot during the first round of the Somali presidential elections, in Mogadishu, Somalia. May 15, 2022. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somalia has announced universal suffrage will be implemented across the country, thereby replacing the current clan-based election system. However, despite much praise for the landmark decision, there remains voices who question the timing of such a decision.

This landmark decision, paving the way for one-person, one-vote electoral process, was reached on 28 May after a four-day conference held in Mogadishu. Following intensive consultations, the National Consultative Council (NCC) agreed to eliminate the 4.5 clan-based voting system in favour of direct universal suffrage to be enacted in 2024.

It is time for us to regain a sense of responsibility and rights that were hijacked from us over half a century ago

Several Somali politicians, including former prime ministers and former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, have expressed concern, terming the decision as premature and calling for wider consultations.

READ MORE Somalia’s 18 months of reckoning as foreign forces start departing

They have called on the Somali parliament to block the decision made by NCC, to discourage what they perceive as power hungry ambitions by the current administration. Although President Said Abdullahi Deni of Puntland State failed to attend

