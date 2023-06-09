Somalia announces universal suffrage to replace clan-based system

This landmark decision, paving the way for one-person, one-vote electoral process, was reached on 28 May after a four-day conference held in Mogadishu. Following intensive consultations, the National Consultative Council (NCC) agreed to eliminate the 4.5 clan-based voting system in favour of direct universal suffrage to be enacted in 2024.

It is time for us to regain a sense of responsibility and rights that were hijacked from us over half a century ago

Several Somali politicians, including former prime ministers and former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, have expressed concern, terming the decision as premature and calling for wider consultations.

They have called on the Somali parliament to block the decision made by NCC, to discourage what they perceive as power hungry ambitions by the current administration. Although President Said Abdullahi Deni of Puntland State failed to attend