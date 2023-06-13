sitting on a gold mine

Senegal: S&P maintains country’s sovereign rating despite political risk

By Yara Rizk

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 13, 2023 15:10

New York City © 2014-10-11 00:00:00 NEW YORK – Amerikaanse kredietbeoordelaar Standard and Poors, S&P. ANP LEX VAN LIESHOUT
2014-10-11 00:00:00 NEW YORK – Amerikaanse kredietbeoordelaar Standard and Poors, S&P. ANP LEX VAN LIESHOUT

With just a few months to go before the presidential elections, Senegal faces intense social upheaval that threatens to destabilise the economic landscape.

But in a summary published at the beginning of June, S&P Global Ratings confirmed Senegal’s long and short-term sovereign credit ratings in foreign and local currencies at B+/B, with a stable outlook.

The decision by the rating agency came just two days after Ousmane Sonko, leader of the opposition party, was sentenced to two years imprisonment for “corrupting a minor”. He was found guilty of acting immorally towards an individual younger than 21 after being accused of rape in 2021. Sonko was found not guilty of rape.

His sentencing sparked huge protests in Senegal’s capital, Dakar, during which at least 23 people died, according to Amnesty International.

READ MORE African insurance penetration threatened by rising reinsurance rates

There are two main reasons for S&P’s stable outlook rating decision. Oil and gas production is due to start in the fourth quarter of 2023 from the Grande Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) and Sangomar fields. The second is the construction of a

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

A Masterpass QR payment system is demonstrated at the MasterCard booth during the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas © A Masterpass QR payment system demonstrated at the the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Laying the Rails

Premium badgeMastercard eyes Ethiopian fintech, telco partners to scale up cashless payments Mastercard is looking for fintech and telecom partnerships in Ethiopia as it seeks to scale up the acceptance of non-cash payments in the country, say...
The Comilog site in Moanda, Gabon alone represents 25% of the world’s manganese resources

dig for victory

Premium badgeGabon is banking on its untapped mines for the post-oil energy era As Gabon seeks to transition away from an oil-dependent economy, mining – mainly for manganese, iron and gold – has emerged as a key pillar in its str...
Petrofac Petrofac headquarters in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. ©Petrofac

strategic challenge

After withdrawal of TotalEnergies, Algeria turns to Petrofac for its Arzew project Selected by Sonatrach to build the petrochemicals site, Petrofac already has a presence in Algeria. In 2021, the British oil and gas group was convict...
© German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shakes hands with Kenyan President William Ruto during a news conference in the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany March 28, 2023. REUTERS

signed up

Kenya-EU trade deal cements Europe’s position as Nairobi’s biggest market The European Union and Kenya signed a trade deal Monday in a coup for Brussels as it seeks deeper economic ties with Africa in the face of competition...