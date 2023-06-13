Senegal: S&P maintains country’s sovereign rating despite political risk

But in a summary published at the beginning of June, S&P Global Ratings confirmed Senegal’s long and short-term sovereign credit ratings in foreign and local currencies at B+/B, with a stable outlook.

The decision by the rating agency came just two days after Ousmane Sonko, leader of the opposition party, was sentenced to two years imprisonment for “corrupting a minor”. He was found guilty of acting immorally towards an individual younger than 21 after being accused of rape in 2021. Sonko was found not guilty of rape.

His sentencing sparked huge protests in Senegal’s capital, Dakar, during which at least 23 people died, according to Amnesty International.

There are two main reasons for S&P’s stable outlook rating decision. Oil and gas production is due to start in the fourth quarter of 2023 from the Grande Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) and Sangomar fields. The second is the construction of a