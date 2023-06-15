Sitting on the terrace of his luxury flat in the 200 villas district in Bangui, the Central African Republic, Mboli-Goumba, sweating and holding a glass of juice, is on the phone. On the other end of the line is one of the leaders of the Central African opposition. The men are discussing the content of the constitution of the CAR, which Touadéra intends to have amended by referendum.

Mboli-Goumba is determined to thwart the president’s plans.

A year ago, the lawyer and former minister played an active role in founding the Bloc républicain pour la défense de la Constitution (BRDC), a platform bringing together opposition political parties and certain civil society associations.

He is the coordinator of the BRDC and is considered the number one opposition figure in Bangui. For Mboli-Goumba, the referendum, slated for the end of July, carries a major risk – the imposition of a life