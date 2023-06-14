Meet Cornel West, the African-American challenging Joe Biden for the presidency

Just 30 seconds into the video, the name of the American left’s new candidate, Dr. Cornel West, appears in orange letters against a black background. Dressed in his customary three-piece suit, he announces his intention to take part in the presidential election, scheduled for November 2024. His aim is “to give power to those who have been marginalised”, as explained against music.

I am running for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself - fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for… pic.twitter.com/u3NYGUbG1S — Cornel West (@CornelWest) June 5, 2023

To produce this promotional clip, which has all the makings of a feature-length trailer, the California-raised intellectual and activist sought the assistance of three professional directors. Teacher, philosopher, writer, musician, actor, and director – West has done it all in his career. Now he is adding another string to his bow by entering politics, having spent so many years on the streets demonstrating for civil rights, women’s rights, and democracy.

Very popular despite being at the heart of several