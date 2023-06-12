Ghana: Botched PetroSA deal instigates corruption probe calls

An infighting between Minister of Energy Matthew Opoku Prempeh and the Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC), Freddie Blay, ended with a decision to halt further engagements with PetroSA for a 50-50 split of Ghana’s interests in Jubilee Oil Holding Limited from the Jubilee and TEN oil fields, operated by Tullow Ghana.

