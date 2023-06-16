How Nigeria has become key transit hub for global cocaine trafficking

Drug trafficking syndicates in Nigeria have become more active in Europe. Four members of Nigeria’s Black Axe mafia were arrested in Italy in 2022, for example, while Castel Volturno in Southern Italy, near Naples, has been turned into a hub for Nigerian organised crime.

Studies have found that student fraternities in Nigerian universities provide willing recruits for these gangs, who provide the infrastructure for transit and distribution for drug cartels in South America.

So, how did we get here?

The 1980s brought global oil shocks and recession. While the attention of leaders was drawn to recovery, South and Central American drug trafficking syndicates – like the Guadalajara, Norte del Valle, Medellin and Cali cartels, among others – exploited the region’s downturn, increased operations and smuggled more cocaine into the US via the Caribbean–Florida route.

The US has a long history