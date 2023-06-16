slaves to drugs

How Nigeria has become key transit hub for global cocaine trafficking

By Pius Adeleye

Posted on June 16, 2023 09:54

Cocaine is displayed to journalists after being seized by Guinea-Bissau’s judicial police in the capital Bissau
Cocaine is displayed to journalists after being seized by Guinea-Bissau’s judicial police in the capital Bissau, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney (GUINEA-BISSAU – Tags: DRUGS SOCIETY) – LR1E8CK13QURR

Recent years have seen a boom in cocaine consumption in Europe. Nigeria is becoming one of the main transit routes for the drug in the Gulf of Guinea, growing partnerships with South and Central American drug trafficking syndicates.

Drug trafficking syndicates in Nigeria have become more active in Europe. Four members of Nigeria’s Black Axe mafia were arrested in Italy in 2022, for example, while Castel Volturno in Southern Italy, near Naples, has been turned into a hub for Nigerian organised crime.

Studies have found that student fraternities in Nigerian universities provide willing recruits for these gangs, who provide the infrastructure for transit and distribution for drug cartels in South America.

So, how did we get here?

READ MORE Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Nigeria… How cocaine is making its way through West Africa

The 1980s brought global oil shocks and recession. While the attention of leaders was drawn to recovery, South and Central American drug trafficking syndicates – like the Guadalajara, Norte del Valle, Medellin and Cali cartels, among others – exploited the region’s downturn, increased operations and smuggled more cocaine into the US via the Caribbean–Florida route. 

The US has a long history

