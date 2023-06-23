It was only natural for the 66-year-old Liberian businessman-turned-politician to greet The Africa Report for coffee at his office building in Monrovia.

Cummings is calm, warm and confident as he plots his rematch against President George Weah in the October general election after falling short in his first bid for the highest office in 2017. Our wide-ranging conversation covers everything from his morning espresso routine to his ideas for reforming a country that is still healing from more than a decade of civil war.

After a successful four-decade business career marked by philanthropic achievement in the fields of health, sanitation and entrepreneurship, Cummings is eager to abandon the familiar boardroom for the unpredictability of the campaign trail as he ponders a new way that he can help his country, the 11th poorest in Africa according to the World Bank.

“I want to serve