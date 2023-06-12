Russia-Ukraine war: Why Kenya is now playing both sides

The surprise visit by Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Nairobi on 29 May caught many by surprise.

In several previous trips to the continent since the beginning of the year, Russia’s top diplomat had avoided Kenya after the East African country’s envoy to the UN slammed the invasion of Ukraine at the Security Council in February 2022. In his address to the council, Martin Kimani had called on Russia to respect Ukraine’s borders by invoking Africa’s colonial past to highlight the dangers of stoking the “embers of dead empires”.

Shifting tone

Kimani’s speech was widely covered by the international media and praised by Western leaders for its sharp tone, in contrast with other African interventions. Indeed, Kenya was the only country in the East Africa Community trade bloc to openly criticise Russia while fellow member states stayed quiet.

However, since Kenya’s two-year term on