Playing the field

Russia-Ukraine war: Why Kenya is now playing both sides

By Jeff Otieno

Posted on June 12, 2023 13:00

© Kenya’s President William Ruto greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at State House in Nairobi, Kenya on May 29, 2023. Presidential Press Service
Kenya’s President William Ruto greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at State House in Nairobi, Kenya on May 29, 2023. Presidential Press Service

With the Russia-Ukraine war showing no sign of ending, Kenya has adopted what political analysts refer to as “strategic ambiguity” to please the two protagonists and ensure the country benefits from both sides. Will the new approach succeed?

The surprise visit by Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Nairobi on 29 May caught many by surprise.

In several previous trips to the continent since the beginning of the year, Russia’s top diplomat had avoided Kenya after the East African country’s envoy to the UN slammed the invasion of Ukraine at the Security Council in February 2022. In his address to the council, Martin Kimani had called on Russia to respect Ukraine’s borders by invoking Africa’s colonial past to highlight the dangers of stoking the “embers of dead empires”.

Shifting tone

Kimani’s speech was widely covered by the international media and praised by Western leaders for its sharp tone, in contrast with other African interventions. Indeed, Kenya was the only country in the East Africa Community trade bloc to openly criticise Russia while fellow member states stayed quiet.

However, since Kenya’s two-year term on

