Sudan: Interview with award-winning ‘Goodbye Julia’ director Mohamed Kordofani

Written and directed by Mohamed Kordofani, the movie is produced by Station Films, a company founded by Amjad Abu Alala and Mohamed Alomda. Only a few years back, Abu Alala’s multi-award-winning You Will Die at 20 was Sudan’s first-ever entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards (but was not nominated).

“It was amazing, overwhelming!” says Kordofani, speaking to The Africa Report from Dubai about winning after the world premiere of his film.

The largely self-taught filmmaker celebrates his success away from his home country after he fled due to the crisis in Sudan.

Kordofani’s first feature, Goodbye Julia takes place just before the secession of South Sudan. The plot follows Mona (Eiman Yousif), a married former singer who seeks redemption for causing the death of a southern man by hiring his wife Julia (Siran Riyak – a former Miss South Sudan) as her maid.