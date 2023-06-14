film success

Sudan: Interview with award-winning ‘Goodbye Julia’ director Mohamed Kordofani

By Ati Metwaly

June 14, 2023

Film poster of Sudanese writer-director Mohamed Kordofani’s award-winngin movie, Goodbye Julia

The news of Sudan’s entry Goodbye Julia winning the 76th Cannes International Film Festival’s Freedom Prize in the festival’s Un Certain Regard section has sparked interest as the international cinema community takes notice of the country’s rich cinematic offerings.

Written and directed by Mohamed Kordofani, the movie is produced by Station Films, a company founded by Amjad Abu Alala and Mohamed Alomda. Only a few years back, Abu Alala’s multi-award-winning You Will Die at 20 was Sudan’s first-ever entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards (but was not nominated).

“It was amazing, overwhelming!” says Kordofani, speaking to The Africa Report from Dubai about winning after the world premiere of his film.

The largely self-taught filmmaker celebrates his success away from his home country after he fled due to the crisis in Sudan.

Kordofani’s first feature, Goodbye Julia takes place just before the secession of South Sudan. The plot follows Mona (Eiman Yousif), a married former singer who seeks redemption for causing the death of a southern man by hiring his wife Julia (Siran Riyak – a former Miss South Sudan) as her maid.

