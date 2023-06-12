Wake’s replacement was unveiled on 11 June, when the Ethiopian press reported the appointment of Air Force General Yilma Merdassa – already a member of the Ethiopian board – as chairman of the board of directors. However, the decision has been effective since 8 June.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In