Nigeria: President Tinubu’s power grows as he takes control of parliament

Bola Tinubu has increased his grip on Nigeria’s politics by pushing forward his candidates as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives. It will mean his appointees are easily confirmed by parliament and his proposed laws are given quick assent.
Tinubu took a gamble by openly endorsing Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President and Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker. The move infuriated some key members of his party, the opposition, as well as activists who believed doing so undermines the independence of the legislative arm of government which has the constitutional power of oversight.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In