Nigeria: President Tinubu’s power grows as he takes control of parliament

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on June 13, 2023 11:12

© Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Tinubu sits at the International Centre waiting to receive his certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja on March 1, 2023. (Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)
Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Tinubu sits at the International Centre waiting to receive his certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja on March 1, 2023. (Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)

Bola Tinubu has successfully planted loyalists like Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas in key leadership positions in parliament. While supporters say this would ensure a smooth relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government, critics think otherwise. 

Bola Tinubu has increased his grip on Nigeria’s politics by pushing forward his candidates as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives. It will mean his appointees are easily confirmed by parliament and his proposed laws are given quick assent.

Tinubu took a gamble by openly endorsing Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President and Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker. The move infuriated some key members of his party, the opposition, as well as activists who believed doing so undermines the independence of the legislative arm of government which has the constitutional power of oversight.

