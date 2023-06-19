privileged relations

Turkey/Africa: Erdogan’s allies – Macky Sall, Ali Bongo

By Joséphine Dedet

Posted on June 19, 2023 09:00

As Turkey continues its diplomatic advance into Africa, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is strengthening ties with his counterparts across the continent. Certain leaders enjoy a particularly privileged relationship with him; find out who.

Africa made up the largest delegation of Turkey’s friends, with 17 heads of state, prime ministers or parliamentary presidents among the 47 leaders present at Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony on 3 June in Ankara. The presidents of Central Asian republics were also represented at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey and the subsequent state dinner held at the Çankaya Palace. It is here that they witnessed an unexpected duo formed by the president of Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Armenia.

