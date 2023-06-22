data king

Cassava Technologies, Africa’s first ‘Big Tech’?

By Quentin Velluet

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 22, 2023 08:48

Prime Minister David Cameron Hosts Anti-Corruption Summit
Businessman Strive Masiyiwa takes part during a panel discussion at the international anti-corruption summit on May 12, 2016 in London, England. Leaders from many of the worlds nations are gathering in London for the summit, which is aimed at stepping up action to tackle the problem of corruption. (Photo by Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

For 20 years, Strive Masiyiwa has been building a digital empire beyond the view of traditional American and Chinese giants. Now, the pioneer’s next mission is to monetise the billions of data points captured by his group’s various subsidiaries.

Not every technological breakthrough takes the form of an American-style showcase, like the recently widely-covered Apple keynote event. Sometimes, these revolutions take place within the subdued walls of a hushed conference room, on the side-lines of a professional event.

This is precisely what happened on 8 November 2022, on the second floor of the Cape Town International Convention Centre in South Africa, during the AfricaCom trade fair, the annual meeting of African digital players.

On that day, Liquid Dataport teams gathered the pan-African press around their managing director, Frenchman David Eurin. Their aim? To present Liquid Intelligent Technologies, part of the Cassava Technologies holding company, set up by Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa.

READ MORE Africa’s Top 50 digital champions: 30 leaders at start-ups, telcos and tech giants

A pioneer of mobile telephony in Zimbabwe, where he succeeded in breaking the public monopoly in 1993, Masiyiwa is also known for

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Danpullo Cameroonian businessman Baba Danpullo is in the midst of a heated stand-off with South Africa’s First National Bank. ©Patrick Nelle for Jeune Afrique

long arm

Premium badgeMTN/Danpullo affair: South Africa’s all-out offensive South African authorities are confronting businessman Baba Ahmadou Danpullo’s legal offensive against their country’s interests in Cameroon, following...
© REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Pastures New

Premium badgeNigeria’s ThriveAgric seeks $30m for African agri-fintech expansion ThriveAgric is seeking to raise about $30m in equity to expand its agri-fintech business in Nigeria and new African markets, CEO Uka Eje tells The Afr...
jad20230615-eco-algerie-laaziz-faid-01-1256×628-1686845508 Laaziz Faid © Dr. Laaziz Faid © DR

anti-graft fight

Premium badgeAlgeria embarks on procurement reforms to tackle corruption Algiers is preparing to completely overhaul its rules for public procurement, which accounts for 20% of the country’s GDP. Its stated aim is to use mo...
© Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they pose for photograph during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 3, 2018. Andy Wong/POOL Via REUTERS

haircut, or no haircut?

Premium badgeGhana: Chinese loans take centre stage in restructure talks After securing China’s commitment to a debt restructure and unlocking the much-needed IMF relief package last month, Ghana must now flesh out details ...