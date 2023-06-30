Othman Benjelloun: ‘By 2030, Bank of Africa will be a leading pan-African group’

Aged 92, the Moroccan tycoon is not thinking of retiring. After a few weeks’ rest abroad, he is back at his office in Casablanca, where he continues to oversee the development of his banking behemoth, which has set a record profit of Dhs2.3bn ($240m, up 15% in 2021) for 2022.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In