The rise and fall of Nigeria’s Godwin Emefiele: From luxury jets and exotic beaches to detention

On 4 August 2021 – the day of his 60th birthday – Emefiele felt like he was on top of the world. Bank CEOs, captains of industry and state governors placed adverts in notable newspapers to shower him with encomiums.

In his tribute, President Muhammadu Buhari said: “As governor of Nigeria’s apex bank, you have rendered selfless service to your country at a most challenging period of our economic development, and I salute your commitment, passion and doggedness.”

He capped his diamond jubilee by flying out family and friends on a private jet to an all-exclusive party in Montego Bay, Jamaica, which is known for its numerous beach resorts and golf courses that have played host to superstars like Jay-Z and Beyonce. Some of Nigeria’s wealthiest businessmen attended the party.

Emefiele never boarded passenger planes, preferring to fly luxury private jets, which were one of the perks of office.