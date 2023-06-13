trade tussle

Kenya: Border trade halts as Tanzania guidelines cause ripples

By Victor Abuso

Posted on June 13, 2023 14:17

© Children near a border crossing point between Kenya and Tanzania in Namanga, Tanzania July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
Children near a border crossing point between Kenya and Tanzania in Namanga, Tanzania July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Tanzania’s decision to introduce new taxes and guidelines on maize exports to Kenya has led to a new trade row between the neighbouring countries.

For more than two weeks, about 200 Kenyan trucks transporting maize from Tanzania to Kenya have been stuck at the Namanga and Holili borders after Tanzanian authorities stopped issuing export permits.

“I’ve been stuck for five days now,” says a Kenyan truck driver at the Namanga border. “I am yet to be cleared from the Tanzania side.”

“It is sad that I came all the way to be stopped here,” says another Tanzanian driver transporting maize to Kenya.

READ MORE Kenya: Slow importation of duty-free maize sinks hopes of lower flour prices

Last year, Tanzania announced measures aimed at protecting their food exports and ensuring food security in the country as the region experiences maize scarcity. According to the new guidelines from Tanzania, Kenyan traders are first required to open and register a local office in Dar es Salaam, that will deal with their exports.

Food security

“The Tanzanian government is showing its citizens that it is protecting its food security, through

