Kenya: Border trade halts as Tanzania guidelines cause ripples

For more than two weeks, about 200 Kenyan trucks transporting maize from Tanzania to Kenya have been stuck at the Namanga and Holili borders after Tanzanian authorities stopped issuing export permits.

“I’ve been stuck for five days now,” says a Kenyan truck driver at the Namanga border. “I am yet to be cleared from the Tanzania side.”

“It is sad that I came all the way to be stopped here,” says another Tanzanian driver transporting maize to Kenya.

Last year, Tanzania announced measures aimed at protecting their food exports and ensuring food security in the country as the region experiences maize scarcity. According to the new guidelines from Tanzania, Kenyan traders are first required to open and register a local office in Dar es Salaam, that will deal with their exports.

Food security

“The Tanzanian government is showing its citizens that it is protecting its food security, through