blow to opposition

DRC: The arrest of Moïse Katumbi’s right-hand man sparks uproar

By Jeune Afrique

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on June 19, 2023 14:57

DRC Moïse Katumbi and Salomon Idi Kalonda © All rights reserved
Moïse Katumbi and Salomon Idi Kalonda © All rights reserved

Transferred to the military prosecutor’s office on 10 June, Moïse Katumbi’s right-hand man, Salomon Idi Kalonda, is suspected of colluding with Rwandan officials and M23 rebels. Denounced by the opposing camp, the case was the subject of a discreet meeting between Félix Tshisekedi’s ministers and selected ambassadors.

After being held for 10 days at military intelligence headquarters, where he was questioned several times, opposition politician Salomon Idi Kalonda was transferred to the military prosecutor’s office on 10 June. After the initial interrogation, he was incarcerated the same day at Kinshasa’s Ndolo prison.

READ MORE DRC: Moïse Katumbi’s right-hand man accused of endangering state security

Arrested on 30 May on the tarmac at Kinshasa-Ndjili airport, Katumbi’s advisor and right-hand man is suspected of collusion with Rwanda and the M23 rebels, among other things. At a 5 June press conference, military intelligence officials said they had determined that Kalonda was “in constant contact” with M23 rebels.

“One of the objectives was to overthrow the DRC government by any means necessary, and to install a Katangan person,” they said.

Evidence and ‘duty of discretion’

Since then, the case has continued to widen. According to our research, a few hours after Kalonda’s

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

GR_Erdogan_TAR0_1256x844

privileged relations

Premium badgeTurkey/Africa: Erdogan’s allies – Macky Sall, Ali Bongo As Turkey continues its diplomatic advance into Africa, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is strengthening ties with his counterparts across the continen...
© Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speak after a meeting with delegation of African leaders to discuss their proposal for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 17, 2023. Yevgeny Biyatov/Host photo agency RIA Novosti via REUTERS

Food over peace?

Premium badgeRussia-Ukraine war: South Africa-led peace mission nipped in the bud? The African peace mission in Russia and Ukraine, headed by South Africa, witnessed multiple fiascos, with Poland detaining South Africa’s security jet...
© An aerial view of the black smoke and flames at a market in Omdurman, Khartoum North, Sudan, May 17, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS

72 hour ceasefire

New truce between Sudan’s warring generals takes effect A fresh ceasefire took effect in Sudan on Sunday after intense fighting that saw deadly air strikes in Khartoum and an exodus of wounded over the bord...
© Nigerian crime novelist Femi Kayode

parallel lives

Premium badgeFemi Kayode, changing the narrative of how the Western world sees Nigeria Most students enrolled in a creative writing programme don’t land a book contract based on their thesis, but it happened to Nigerian crime writer Femi...