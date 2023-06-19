DRC: The arrest of Moïse Katumbi’s right-hand man sparks uproar

After being held for 10 days at military intelligence headquarters, where he was questioned several times, opposition politician Salomon Idi Kalonda was transferred to the military prosecutor’s office on 10 June. After the initial interrogation, he was incarcerated the same day at Kinshasa’s Ndolo prison.

Arrested on 30 May on the tarmac at Kinshasa-Ndjili airport, Katumbi’s advisor and right-hand man is suspected of collusion with Rwanda and the M23 rebels, among other things. At a 5 June press conference, military intelligence officials said they had determined that Kalonda was “in constant contact” with M23 rebels.

“One of the objectives was to overthrow the DRC government by any means necessary, and to install a Katangan person,” they said.

Evidence and ‘duty of discretion’

Since then, the case has continued to widen. According to our research, a few hours after Kalonda’s