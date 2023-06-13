South Africa: Will expelled ANC veteran Ace Magashule join the far-left EFF?

“For now, it’s a big coup for President [Cyril] Ramaphosa’s faction of the ANC. He has sliced off the last major plank of Jacob Zuma’s influence in the party,” analyst Kudakwashe Magezi says of Magashule’s dramatic ouster.

Magashule was one of Ramaphosa’s fiercest rivals in the ANC and a close ally of former president Zuma, who is believed to be the godfather of the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) grouping within the ANC.

The now severely weakened RET is a faction of the ANC that demands the nationalisation of South Africa’s reserve bank and commercial farmlands – a call frequently heard from the EFF.

Marching orders

Magashule, as the ANC’s secretary general and the country’s de facto ‘prime minister’, first courted trouble when South Africa’s prosecutors charged him with corruption during an audit involving a contract for a huge asbestos removal project in 2014.

Prosecutors