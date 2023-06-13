Drop kick

South Africa: Will expelled ANC veteran Ace Magashule join the far-left EFF?

By Ray Mwareya

Posted on June 13, 2023 09:32

© Ace Magashule, the former secretary general of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has been kicked out fo the party. (REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)
Ace Magashule, the former secretary general of South Africa's ruling African National Congress has been kicked out fo the party. (REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)

In South Africa, Magashule’s dismissal by the ruling party on Monday is the ‘final sanction’ of the former secretary general, according to party spokesperson Mahlengi Motsiri. His expulsion feeds speculation that he may join other vanquished allies of former president Jacob Zuma in signing up with Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters ahead of the 2024 crunch elections.

“For now, it’s a big coup for President [Cyril] Ramaphosa’s faction of the ANC. He has sliced off the last major plank of Jacob Zuma’s influence in the party,” analyst Kudakwashe Magezi says of Magashule’s dramatic ouster.

Magashule was one of Ramaphosa’s fiercest rivals in the ANC and a close ally of former president Zuma, who is believed to be the godfather of the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) grouping within the ANC.

READ MORE South Africa: The ANC will not say ‘radical economic transformation’ – Mmamoloko Kubayi

The now severely weakened RET is a faction of the ANC that demands the nationalisation of South Africa’s reserve bank and commercial farmlands – a call frequently heard from the EFF.

Marching orders

Magashule, as the ANC’s secretary general and the country’s de facto ‘prime minister’, first courted trouble when South Africa’s prosecutors charged him with corruption during an audit involving a contract for a huge asbestos removal project in 2014.

Prosecutors

